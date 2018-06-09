Share:

ISLAMABAD - Demanding an immediate end to the state-sponsored terrorism in Indian occupied Kashmir, Caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk stressed the need for resolving the issue through dialogue and diplomacy.

Talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, who called on him here at the Prime Minister’s House on Friday, the caretaker premier said that the longstanding dispute could not be resolved through violence and the use of force and asked the international community to play a role in resolving the issue as per United Nations resolutions.

Masood Khan apprised the caretaker prime minister of the overall situation in AJK particularly the recent Line of Control violations by the Indian forces causing human and material damage to the people living along the border

During the meeting, the overall situation in AJK and the ongoing human rights violations by Indian security forces in Indian occupied Kashmir came under discussion.

The caretaker prime minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, as promised to them under the UN resolutions.

Stressing the need for an immediate end to the state-sponsored reign of terror unleashed in the IOK, the caretaker prime minister observed that the Kashmir dispute could be resolved through violence and the use of force and dialogue and diplomacy were the only solution to resolve the decades-old dispute.

The AJK president also felicitated the Justice (retd) Mulk on assuming the office of the Prime Minister.