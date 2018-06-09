Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN - Former premier Nawaz Sharif Friday said he would continue movement to restore sanctity of vote and right of people to govern even if he was sent behind bars.

Addressing a PML-N workers convention at Jinnah Stadium, Nawaz Sharif said he was not fighting for himself, but for the people of Pakistan. He stated he was facing trial in many false cases just for the reason that he had worked for the people and the country. He averred he was not afraid of anything and would continue his struggle until restoration of sanctity of vote.

The former prime minister said his opponents would realise soon what kind of person they had challenged. He stated his opponents had planned to put him into jail, but it would not stop him from raising voice for the rights of the people.

He asked the workers and people in general to come out of their houses on July 25 and vote for PML-N. He said elections would be a referendum against the judgment under which the judiciary had disqualified him as prime minister. He asked the participants of the convention to raise their hands against this verdict.

Maryam Nawaz who also addressed the meeting complained her mother was sick, but their request for permission to visit her in England was rejected by the court. She also asked the workers to remain present at polling stations on 25 July to ensure the elections were being conducted in a transparent manner.

She vowed PML-N would not allow any rigging of the election process and those violating the rules would be dealt with strictly. Nasir Bosal, Mumtaz Tarar, Hamida Wahid and other local leaders of the party were present on the occasion. Strict security arrangements had been made to avert any untoward incident.