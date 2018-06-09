Share:

­MULTAN - Former president Asif Ali Zardari on Friday failed to convince Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi to contest election on PPP ticket from NA-176.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari came to Multan on a short visit and met former federal minister Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi here.

A spokesman for Kazmi House confirmed the arrival of PPP co-chairman and said that he discussed political situation with Mr Kazmi. He said that Zardari tried to convince Kazmi not to contest election from NA-175 and offered him ticket from NA-176. However, Kazmi refused to accept the offer and said that he would run from the same constituency as an independent candidate. Sources said that the former federal minister told Zardari that he respected him but it is very difficult for him to withdraw his candidature from NA-175.

The PPP co-chairman returned to Islamabad after spending a couple of hours in Multan. No official statement on Zardari’s visit was issued by the PPP.

YOUMUL QUDS OBSERVED

Like other parts of the country, Majlis Wahdatul Muslimeen and Imamia Student Organisation observed Youmul Quds in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan to express solidarity with Palestinian Muslims battling against Israel .

In a crowded rally in Multan taken out from Shah Gardez to Ghanta Ghar in support of Palestinian Muslims and their struggle to liberate Jerusalem from Israeli occupation, the participants, carrying banners, placards chanted slogans to condemn Zionist agenda. The rally started from Imambargah Shah Gardez and concluded at Chowk Ghanta Ghar. The rally was led by Allama Iqtidar Hussain Naqvi .The speakers came hard on Israel besides slamming the rulers of Islamic states for their criminal silence against its brutalities.

The participants of the rally expressed the resolve to purge the world from Israel whose existence, they viewed, was a constant threat to the world peace. Saqlain Naqvi in his speech said that movement to liberate Al-Quds from Jews would continue. Other leader of MWM on the occasion, said that the influential in Islamic Ummah should play their role in liberating Al-Quds from the clutches of Israel. They also burnt the Israeli and American flags.