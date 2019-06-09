Share:

LAHORE - A Pakistani has performed 3,199 Umrahs in 17 years, probably setting an enviable record in this field. He also performed Hajj five times during this period.

Except on the forbidden days, he has also continually been fasting for the past 20 years. He had started fasting in June 1999.

Syed Dilnawaz Shah, septuagenarian, returned to his home in Karachi on Thursday after celebrating Eidul Fitr in Saudi Arabia, where he spent the month of fasting and performed about three dozen more Umrahs.

He spent the last ten days of the holy month in Aitkaf at Masjid-i-Nabvi in Madinah.

No information is available on Google about who performed the highest number of Umrahs, although Pakistan happens to be among the top countries with largest number of people performing Umrah or Hajj. The information is also not available from any other source.

Therefore, it can be presumed that Syed Dilnawaz Shah is the one who has the honour of performing the highest number of Umrahs and setting a record.

The Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah, performed by Muslims that can be undertaken at any time of the year, in contrast to the Ḥajj which has specific dates according to the Islamic lunar calendar.

Father of six, Syed Dilnawaz was deputy manager at a gas company in Karachi when he retired back in 2012.

Talking to The Nation, he said subject to life he has set a target of performing 10,000 Umrahs.

He says it is because of the prayers of his parents that he has made Umrah pilgrimages as the main target of his life.

In Saudi Arabia he wears Ihram (un-sewn two sheets of cloth) round-the-clock, even in Madinah, where other clothes are allowed. In fact, at Masjid-i-Nabvi all people wear their national or Arab dresses.

Answering questions, he said he visits KSA at least once a year. However, at times he visited it thrice a year and spent the time in performing Umrah.

While the main Umrah is performed when he reaches Makkah from Pakistan, the rest of the pilgrimages are started from Masjid-i-Ayesha (the point from where those staying in the holy city can start their journey).

He has been performing three Umrahs per day.

Unlike most of other guests who stay at nearby or distant hotels, depending upon their resources, Syed Dilnawaz Shah stays invariably at Masjid Al-Haram (Inviolable Place of Worship).

At this mosque, his day begins with Tahajjad azan, which is an hour before the call for Fajr prayers.

After Sehri meal, recitation of Holy Quran, Fajr prayers, he starts his Umrah pilgrimage. He reaches Masjid-i-Ayesha a few kilometres away. After wearing Ihram and offering Nawafil there he comes back to Masjid Al-Haram to complete his Umrah.

Then he repeats the same twice and thus completes three Umrahs in a day. His routine completes at about 1am after which he takes rest for a while and then gets up again for Tahajjad for the next day schedule.In Pakistan he sticks to his daily walk to stay fit for Umrahs.