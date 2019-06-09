Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH/KHANEWAL/ OKARA/BHAKKAR-As many as 30 persons including women and minors were killed and 53 others sustained injuries in various incidents of enmity, violence, drowning, burning and road accidents in different districts of Punjab over the past 48 hours.

According to police and Rescuer 1122, in Toba Tek Singh a man was killed while his son sustained critical injuries in firing by suspects over canal water share in Chak 376/JB, Basi village. The Saddr police said that Shaukat Ali, 60, and his son Hamza, 25, were busy irrigating crops when their opponents including Yasin, Mohiuddin, and Hasnain, along with three accomplices, opened fire on them. As a result, they were critically wounded and rushed to DHQ Hospital where Shaukat succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the dead body of woman was recovered from a watercourse in Chak 286/JB, Janiwala. The Saddr police said that the deceased was identified as Khursheed Bibi, 22, wife of Kashif. Her husband laboured in Lahore, and she lived with her father Juma Khan along with her two-year-old son. Marks of torture had been found on her body. The police have started investigation to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

On the other hand, a boy died when a van overturned near Kamalia Sugar Mills on Toba-Chichawatni Road. The deceased was identified as Farooq Shahid, 18. His friend Altaf Hussain, 16, was injured critically.

In a road accident, two men died and three others were injured seriously when two motorcycles collided with each other on Toba-Chichawatni Road near Chak 295/GB Barianwala. According to Rescue 1122, Ali Haider (19) died instantly while Farooq Javed succumbed to his injuries at Faisalabad Allied Hospital. Abid Ali (20), Abdul Qudoos (19) and Asif Zafar (30) had been admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.

In drowning incident, a man drowned in River Ravi at Head Sidhnai near Pirmahal. Police said that deceased Allah Ditta of Khanewal was bathing in the river when he drowned.

In an incident of violence, four persons were shot at and injured in firing by a youth over a petty dispute on Canal Road. City police said that the injured included: Yasir (18), Ansar (17), Umer (18) and Ramazan (20). They were admitted to District Headquarters Hospital.

In Khanewal, four persons were killed while three others were injured in accidents reported across the district during Eid days. According to Rescue 1122, Sarfaraz was killed while three members of his family were injured after the jeep they were travelling in overturned near Adda Mehar Shah.

In Okara, two minor brothers burnt alive while nine others suffered severe burns after a gas cylinder caught fire due to leakage in a passenger van on GT Road near Okara Cantt. The van was on its way to Sahiwal when it caught fire due to gas leakage from a cylinder. Resultantly, 11 passengers including minors suffered severe burns. Two brothers namely Hammad (8) and Ahmed Ali (10), sons of Saeed Ahmed of Sahiwal, died on the spot while others were shifted by Rescue 1122 to DHQ Hospital. They included Raman, Ahmed Ali, Riaz, Hamza, Zain, Ali Hassan, Saeed Ahmed, Ameera Bibi and Zahoor Ahmed were referred to Lahore from DHQ Hospital due to their critical condition. On the other hand, Akram was electrocuted at his house in Mauza Akbar.

In Hafizabad, a man was killed in a road accident while another drowned in Qadirabad Balloki Link Canal near Head Sagar Hafizabad.

According to Rescue 1122, Anwar Butcher of Hafizabad was on his way to the city on a motorbike when a bike coming from the opposite direction hit the bike he rode. As a result, Anwar sustained critical injuries and died. The other motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

On the other hand, Shehzad (26) of Wazirabad visited Head Sagar along with his friends to bath in QB Link Canal. He drowned as soon as he dived into the canal. His dead body was fished out by Rescue 1122.

In Bhakkar, five persons died and 25 others sustained injuries in collision between a passenger bus and a trailer in the remit of Jandanwala Police here on Saturday.

Police and Rescue 1122 sources informed that the accident occurred when a speeding Mansehra-bound bus, coming from Karachi, collided with a trailer, coming from the opposite direction on MM Road near Fazil Adda Saturday morning. As result, five persons including two women identified as Zebun Nisa, wife of Sabir Hussain, Neelum Bibi, wife Riasat Ali, Abdul Qadir, son of Riasat Ali, Ghulam Mustafa, son of Abdul Razzaq and Shabbir Hussain, son of Azizur Rehman died on the spot.

As many as 25 other passengers including women got injured. The dead bodies and injured were shifted to hospital while drivers both the bus and trailer managed to flee the scene.

The police have registered a case and started investigation.

In Attock, three teenagers drowned in River Indus near Khushalgarh here on Saturday. According to police and rescuers, three youth - Nasir, resident of Khushalgarh, Faisal, resident of Jand and Asif Raza, resident of Jhamat had gone to River Indus for picnic near Khushalgarh bridge. During swimming in the river, they went into deep waters and drowned. Divers recovered the dead bodies of Nasir and Faisal while search for the third one was continued till filing of this report.

In Muzaffargarh, a youth drowned in Indus River near village Danraen on Saturday. According to police, Riaz Ahmed, son of Dr Fiaz was fishing in Indus River when he fell into the water and drowned.

Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and recovered the body.

In Sahiwal, three passengers burnt alive and nine sustained critical burns, four of them critical, when a van caught fire on GT Road near Gambar Adda.

According to rescuers, the van was on the way to Okara from Sahiwal when it caught fire. On information police and rescue officials reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital along with charred bodies.

In Sargodha, two persons were killed and four others received bullet injuries in separate incidents in Jauhrabad and Phularwan police limits. Police sources said on Saturday that Samar Abbas, resident of Kundan Kalan, had enmity with Lal Khan due to litigation and murder cases. On Saturday, Samar Abbas along with his accomplices fired indiscriminate gunshots on Lal Khan when he was offering funeral prayer at the village.

Resultantly, he died on the spot while four others sustained bullet wounds. In another incident, three unidentified persons tortured to death an-elderly man identified as Nawaz, 65, resident of Chakian and threw his dead body into nearby fields.