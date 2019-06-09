Share:

HYDERABAD - As the mercury reached 44 degree centigrade here Saturday, a large part of Hyderabad City suffered prolonged power outage after 40 MV transformer at 132 KV Phuleli grid station developed a fault.

Spokesman for the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed that the areas powered by 10 electric feeders of the grid had been affected.

The areas include Shahi Bazaar, Memon hospital, City College, Fakir Ka Pirh, New Islamabad, Paka Qila, Noorani Basti and Paretabad.

The spokesman said those areas being provided electricity for short period of time from alternate transmission system.

According to an official of HESCO, who requested anonymity, the restoration of the grid after overhauling fault in 40MV transformer might take a couple of days.