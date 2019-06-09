Share:

KARACHI : Senior puisne judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday took oath as acting Chief Justice of Pakistan here. Justice Mushir Alam administered the oath to the acting chief justice at a simple ceremony at Supreme Court Karachi Registry. Judges of the Supreme Court including Justice Maqbool Baqar, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah attended the oath-taking ceremony. Judges of High Court of Sindh including Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui, Mazhar Alam and Abdul Malik Gaddi were also present on the occasion. Members of the lawyers fraternity including President SHC Bar Association Muhammad Aqil and President Karachi Bar Association (KBA) Naeem Qureshi were also present on the occasion.