Lahore - Former PM Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi hosted Eid Milan in honour of lawyers. PML Lawyers Wing office-bearers, senior lawyers attended the event, said a press release. Special prayers were offered for those offering their lives for the motherland.

The PML leadership lauded lawyers for baking the party in its efforts for serving the masses. They listed their feats during their term of rule. They reiterated their resolve to continue with doing their best for public welfare.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha, former law minister Syed Ali Zafar, Alamgir Advocate, Jahangir A Jhojha, Arshad Jhojha, Nadir Manzoor Duggal, Amir Saeed Rawn, Asif Mahmood Cheema, Asad Munir, Raafey Ahmad Khan, Shadab Jaffery, Ch Nasir Inayat Sra, Adnan Razzaq Cheema, Mian Nawaz Wattoo, Khalid Omer Sindhu, Zulfiqar Ali Siddhu, Agha Osman Ahmad, Yasin Farrukh Kamboh, Muhammad Salim Farrukh, Siddique Bhatti, Atiq Abdullah, Hassan Shahzain Siddhu, Bilal Bhatti, Sher Zaman Cheema, Syed Irfan Shah, Mazhar Iqbal Naul, Shehzad Wattoo, Shahid Hussain Ghallo, Ch Dildar Brolla, Ch Akram, Kamran Younus Butt, Asad Bhaun, Azra Israr, Israr Ilahi Malik, Safdar Hayat Bosal, Abdul Rahman Ranjha, Ashfaq Ahmad Naul, Ch Abdul Razzaq, Ishtiaq Gauhar, Rana Zulfiqar Ali, Mukhtar Ahmad Ranjha, G. Q. Alvi, Rana Mohsin Rabbani, Rana Naeem, Arif Mahmud Chaudhry, Rana Mohsin Rabbani, Ch Karamat Ali, Muneeb Arif Chaudhry, Haseeb Arif Hussain Chaudhry, Ch Zahid Ali, Muhammad Waseem Wagah, Qazi Shafiq and Imran Gondal.