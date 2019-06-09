Share:

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif returned home from London early Sunday morning.

The PML-N leader landed at the Allama Iqbal International Airport on board PIA flight PK-758 after spending seven weeks in London for medical treatment. He travelled back to Pakistan after the doctors cleared him for traveling.

A large number of people greeted and welcomed the opposition leader and showered flower petals on him along with the party leaders and workers.

A day earlier, while leaving for Pakistan from London, Shehbaz vowed to take legal action against the ones spreading baseless news regarding his return to the country. He said that he is medically fit and all of his tests are clear. Shehbaz said that the Joint opposition would devise a future strategy with consultations.

Speaking to reporters at Heathrow airport, the PML-N president said the government had chosen the path of cruelty and injustice, adding that he would launch protest in the parliament against the government.

About Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N president said that his brother had a medical history and undergone operations as well adding to this he accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of adopting a cold attitude towards his brother’s health.

Shehbaz was arrested in the Ashiana Housing case on October 5, 2018, and released on bail in February by the Lahore High Court. Sharif’s name was also removed from the exit control list.

The PML-N president left for London in April to visit his grandchildren and to undergo a medical check-up, following which doctors advised him not to travel. Shahbaz was released on post-arrest bail in the housing scheme case.