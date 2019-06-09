Share:

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will appear before an accountability court on June 11 (on Tuesday).

According to details, Shehbaz Sharif will also attend the budget session in the National Assembly as well as the opposition parties’ meeting.

The opposition leader is facing Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme cases. The court had expressed annoyance during the previous hearing over Shehbaz’s absence.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsels had assured the court that he would appear on June 11.

It is worth mentioning here that Shehbaz Sharif reached Pakistan on Sunday morning amidst beefed up security, and was welcomed by the party workers in large numbers at the Allama Iqbal International Airport.

300 police officials were deployed at the airport and on the route including Mall Road, Charing Cross, Regal Chowk, Kalma Chowk and Model Town.

Shehbaz Sharif had gone to London on April 10 for medical examination and also celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr there. His son – Salman Shahbaz – had announced the date of his arrival in Pakistan in a tweet.