RAWALPINDI - Two persons including a girl drowned in a dam and aseasonal nullah in two different localities of the district here on Monday while swimming, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman. Assam, 18, went swimming in Jamal Dam near Sukho Morr on Chakwal Road, he said. While swimming, Assam went into deep water and drowned. The locals present there made hue and cry besides alerting Rescue 1122. The divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and conducted the search operation. The divers could not fish out the dead body of a young man and halted operation due to darkness, the spokesman said. Meanwhile, he said, a girl fell into a seasonal nullah near Old Daewoo Bus Terminal at Qasim Abad Street Number 1. Rescue 1122 divers also rushed to the scene and started search operation.