ISLAMABAD - The dandy and dapper, Ali Ansari is on a roll and is receiving immense praise from all nooks and corners. Already ruling the screen with his top-notch performances in Muqaddar and earlier in Mohobbat Na Kariyo and Naqabzan; the actor is all set to shine in yet another upcoming drama, ‘Kaasa e Dil’. A project of 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama will be aired on Geo Entertainment, is produced by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, written by JehanzibQamar and directed by Zeeshan Ahmed of Deewangi fame. Ali Ansari has worked his magic across all talented actresses in the glitzy world of showbiz. From Madiha Imam to Kinza Hashmi, Sana Javed to SaboorAly, Nimra khan to Hira Mani, NeelumMunir to Sarah Khan, Maryam Nafees to Noor Khan; the actor is always at the top of his game when it comes to developing chemistry with his co-stars.

This time around he will be seen next to the bubbly beauty, Hina Altaf. Joining the pair in the classy cast are Affan Waheed, Haris Waheed, Sukaina Khan and Rabia Abid Ali.