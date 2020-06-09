Share:

ISLAMABad - Pakistan People’s Party senior leader Senator Rehman Malik yesterday said armed forces were the main pillar of the country.

Hehas thanked the leaders and workers of his party for their support and has appealed them to not trapped by conspirators and remain united.

In a video message, Senator Rehman Malik said: “I am very grateful to my party, its workers and leaders who always supported me in every difficult time. He said that he appeals to the party workers not to fall into anyone’s deception and conspiracy at all and never post any tweet or social media post against Pakistan Armed Forces as Pakistan Army is our army that protects us and our borders.”

He asked party workers “no one should post any tweet and post on social media against Pak Army. He said that today Pakistan is strengthened and existing because of the numerous sacrifices of our armed forces.

Malik said that he is well aware of conspiracies against Pakistan adding that when a US analyst had said that they will destabilize Pakistan through creating disturbance and chaos in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he had shut down an American radio station for propaganda against Pakistan.

He said that today many conspiracies are being hatched to weaken and destabilize Pakistan through agents therefore he requests all the people of Pakistan particularly workers of PPP not to fall into the trap of the enemy and conspirators. He said that we have to fight for Pakistan and no one can dare to look down on Pakistan.

Senator Rehman Malik said that he will soon unveil many conspiracies and lay out the facts before the people behind his character assassination.

He said that he has already served a notice of defamation as he has decided to legal proceedings against the baseless allegations leveled against him. He said “I will not answer any nonsense and filthy accusation directly but through court of law”.

Senator A. Rehman Malik requested all TV channels to not to run interviews and news of false and fabricated allegations against him as he has already filed proper complaint in Pakistan Electronic Media Authority for taking legal action under PEMRA Rules against those private television channels that aired Interviews of Cynthia Dawn Ritchie leveling false and fabricated allegations against him in his absence.

He urged all the TV channels to play a responsible role and should not be part of anyone’s conspiracy but discourage immorality. He said that TV channels not to air the allegations until are not proved.

Meanwhile Senator A. Rehman Malik has served another notice of defamation to US national Cynthia Dawn Ritchie for leveling false, bogus and malicious allegations of rape against him in two different talk shows on Pakistani private television channels.