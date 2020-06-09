Share:

KARACHI - Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari blamed the PTI’s Federal government and individuals running its policies for the fuel crisis, which has engulfed the country.

He feared chaos if this crisis lingers on.

In a statement issued here, the PPP Chairman said that incompetence and bad governance by the PTI regime was leading the country into a quagmire.

After failure to follow a uniformed policy of preventing the onslaught of the coronavirus and mismanaging the response to the locust attack, the PTI government has once again proven that they serve the vested interests of their crony capitalist friends at the cost of the lives of hundreds of millions of ordinary Pakistanis, he added.

Slams rulers for bad governance

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the shortage of petroleum at outlets has been artificially created and it would come as no surprise if even this fuel scarcity turns out to be another big scam involving some blue-eyed boys of the PTI regime.

“The blame-game between the Power Ministry and oil marketing companies seems to be a coordinated tool to distract the people from their own exploitation as those with vested interests mint money by overcharging the Pakistani public”, he added.

The PPP Chairman said that ensuring Pakistans fuel and energy security was one of the prime duties of the Federal government, a duty that it has shamelessly neglected whilst it has indulged in witch-hunts and busy in intimidating and victimising the leaders and members of the Opposition. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari warned that the grave shortage of fuel had led to long queues in the cities and they could fast turn into raging mobs if the government doesn’t take its responsibilities to its citizens seriously. He added that it was imperative for the federal government to act fast to mitigate this crisis. The PPP Chairman also implored the public to remain peaceful as the country was facing a myriad of grave crisis and could not afford the added shock of fuel shortages.

He asked the government to immediately restore supply and ensure availability of fuel at every station as well as take action against all those involved in the scam, which had led to this artificial shortage.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that his party was deeply concerned over the situation arising out of the mishandling by PTI government in dealing with coronavirus, locust attacks and now the petroleum scarcity.