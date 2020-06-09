MARDAN - The district administration on Monday checked 591 shops and arrested 41 people for violation of SOPs and also checked several filling stations, a senior official said.
Briefing the media here, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Gul Bano told the media that on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Abid Wazir the district administration has continued the crackdown against the traders and shopkeepers.
She added that officials of district administration visited different bazaars of the city including Bank road, Shamshi Road, Charsadda CHOWK, NEW ADDA ROAd, Shahidano bazzar, Par Hoti, Dwasaro Chowk to check implementation of the SOPs.
She added that the officials checked 592 shops and arrested 41 people for violating the SOPs.
She added that they also issued warning to several shops to follow the rules to block spread of corona virus in the district. She added that administration also ordered the shopkeepers not to sell groceries to people not wearing face masks.
The official said that ordinary people were also detained for violating the SOPs while standing outside banks and other offices.
Gul Bano added that most of the people had not been wearing face masks which the administration had declared mandatory for all citizens visiting the bazaars and other public places.
However, she added that the district administration also started an awareness campaign in this connection and installed banners and flaxes in different bazaars and markets to convince the masses to wear the face masks.
She added that transporters were fined for overcharging commuter.
She added that district administration sealed 47 shops and also imposed Rs 99,700 fine on different shopkeepers.
She added that the district administration also checked several petrol pumps and check the storage tanks, rate and gauge.
She said that some bazaars were completely sealed for violation of SOPs but later it was de-sealed after traders assured their implementation.