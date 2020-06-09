Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has tested positive for the coronavirus, party leader Ahsan Iqbal said on Tuesday.

According to the former interior minister, Aurangzeb's mother has also tested positive for the virus along with her and wished her a speedy recovery.

"She is party’s bold voice. We are all proud of her most valuable contribution," Iqbal added.

Aurangzeb is the latest politician to test positive for the virus.

On Monday, Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PTIA MNA Jai Prakash, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi tested positive for coronavirus, family sources told Geo News.

On Sunday, PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon announced he had tested positive for coronavirus and had gone into self-isolation.

Last week, PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan had tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier, Minister of State for Narcotics Shehryar Afridi also tested positive for the virus joining a long list of lawmakers to contract the coronavirus in Pakistan. PTI's Aamir Dogar also tested positive for coronavirus.

Previously, many politicians including ANP’s Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, and Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari had tested positive for coronavirus, after which they went into self-isolation and recovered.

PTI Punjab Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shaheen Raza was the first lawmaker in the country to succumb to the virus.

PTI MPA Mian Jamsheduddin Kakakhel from Nowshera and PML-N MPA Shaukat Manzoor Cheema from Gujranwala also passed away earlier this month after being on the ventilator for a few days.