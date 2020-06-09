LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration launched a grand operation against filling stations involved in creating artificial shortage of petrol thus adding to the woes of transporters and general public.
Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb along with Additional DC Noorul Amin raided several filling stations along Indus Highway and in Naurang Town to check availability of petrol.
The deputy commissioner checked prices and gauge of petrol and other oil products. The surprise raids were arranged following the public complaints and owners and operators of filing stations had created shortage of petrol though the commodity was available with them.
AC Nadir Shahzad Khan also paid surprise visits to several filling stations in Lakki city and other areas to check any shortage or hoarding of petrol by operators. During visits, he learnt that petrol was available in many filling stations and that there was no hoarding of the commodity.
He directed the operators to reduce prices of petrol and other oil commodities and implement rates issued by OPGRA or otherwise they would face stern legal action.
The deputy commissioner sealed two filling stations in Naurang town for not selling petrol to consumers despite having a sufficient stock.
“The administration will also impose heavy fines on both filling stations for their involvement in creating artificial shortage of the commodity”, he made clear, warning that his administration will not spare anyone involved in price hike, shortage and black marketing of petrol.
Haseeb and Noorul Amin later met the authorities of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) in an oil depot at Naurang. They discussed with them matters pertaining to availability of petrol and supply of the commodity to filing stations.
The deputy commissioner urged upon the authorities of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to ensure supply of required quantity of petrol to the filling stations to avoid any shortage in the district.