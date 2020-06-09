Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The district administration launched a grand operation against filling stations involved in creating artificial shortage of petrol thus adding to the woes of transporters and general public.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb along with Additional DC Noorul Amin raided several filling stations along Indus Highway and in Naurang Town to check availa­bility of petrol.

The deputy commissioner checked prices and gauge of pet­rol and other oil products. The surprise raids were arranged fol­lowing the public complaints and owners and operators of filing sta­tions had created shortage of pet­rol though the commodity was available with them.

AC Nadir Shahzad Khan also paid surprise visits to several fill­ing stations in Lakki city and oth­er areas to check any shortage or hoarding of petrol by operators. During visits, he learnt that petrol was available in many filling sta­tions and that there was no hoard­ing of the commodity.

He directed the operators to re­duce prices of petrol and other oil commodities and implement rates issued by OPGRA or other­wise they would face stern legal action.

The deputy commissioner sealed two filling stations in Nau­rang town for not selling petrol to consumers despite having a suffi­cient stock.

“The administration will also impose heavy fines on both filling stations for their involvement in creating artificial shortage of the commodity”, he made clear, warn­ing that his administration will not spare anyone involved in price hike, shortage and black market­ing of petrol.

Haseeb and Noorul Amin lat­er met the authorities of Paki­stan State Oil (PSO) in an oil depot at Naurang. They discussed with them matters pertaining to avail­ability of petrol and supply of the commodity to filing stations.

The deputy commissioner urged upon the authorities of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to ensure supply of required quantity of petrol to the filling stations to avoid any short­age in the district.