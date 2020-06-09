Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday has appeared before National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in money laundering and assets before income cases.

According to details, stringent security arrangements have been taken to avoid any untoward incident.

Earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) had granted interim bail to Shehbaz Sharif till June 17 over surety bond worth Rs0.5 million in the same cases.

During the proceedings conducted by two-member bench, Shehbaz Sharif’s lawyer Pervez Amjad said that his client attended the court hearing despite being cancer patient.

NAB had arrested Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in the Ashiana-e-Iqbal Housing Scheme scam and Ramzan Sugar Mills case in October 2018 and November 2018 respectively.

He was apprehended during his appearance before NAB in Saaf Pani Company scam. Sources told that three files were tabled before him. The bureau quizzed Sharif regarding a tender awarded to a private consultancy company for a survey of the Saaf Pani company.

The PML-N president had failed to satisfy the probing team of the bureau during the investigation and was ultimately arrested.

The anti-graft watchdog had claimed that the company did not conduct any kind of survey but nevertheless was provided a lucrative sum of Rs 1.5 billion.

In February, 2019, LHC had ordered to release Shehbaz Sharif after approving his bail pleas in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana Housing Scheme cases.

The bail was granted against two surety bonds worth one million each.