The Punjab Youth Festival is a healthy activity for the youth of Punjab, and I would be the first to welcome such healthy activities but the question is, is this the right time to organize such an expensive event? We all know that Pakistan is facing many problems and economic crunches and we all need to tighten our belts instead of squandering the tax payers money on non-constructive events. When will we see some serious action taken by this government to address the problems that we face?

500 million rupees were spent on the Punjab Youth Festival, which seems to be rather a large amount to waste at this time, when Pakistan is suffering from economic crisis and as well as energy crisis. The PML-N government made many promises before the elections and their first efforts should have been to decrease poverty, provide education and health facilities to all.

ZAKIA AWAN,

Lahore, March 4.