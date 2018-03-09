ISLAMABAD - Top seed M Abid will take on M Muzammil in the men’s singles final of the 1st Chairman JCSC Open Tennis Championship 2018 as Abid struggled hard to beat fourth seed Heera Ashiq 2-1 in the semifinals played here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Thursday.

Top seed M Abid overpowered a resilient Heera Ashiq in three sets, as both players played quality tennis and stretched each other to the limit during the entertaining match. Abid was given a real run for the money, before Heera finally went down. Both the players knew that in the absence of Aqeel Khan, it is golden opportunity for them to win the national title. It was Heera, who after settling down, took the first set 6-4. But Abid bounced back to win the second set 6-4. It was highly world class tennis on offer in the third and decisive set, as both Abid and Heera were not ready to go down, but Abid finally prevailed and won the set 7-5 to reach the final.

In the second semifinal, third seed Muzammil Murtaza thrashed Yousaf Khalil in straight sets 6-2, 6-1. Muzammil had a very easy semifinal, as he simply outclassed Yousaf in all departments of the game. Muzamil took the first set 6-2 and then he went on to take win the second set 6-1. In the ladies singles quarterfinals, young Mahin Aftab stunned former national champion Sarah Mahboob in the entertaining match that was decided in three sets. Both the players displayed excellent tennis skills throughout the match and played shots all over the court. Mahin took the first set 6-3 but lost the second 3-6. But she bounced back well in the third and decisive set, winning it 7-6 (4) on tiebreak.

In other quarterfinals, top seed Sara Mansoor got walk over against Alina Aftab while Mahvish Chishti also got walkover against Oreen Jasaia and Esha Jawad crushed Sheeza Sajid 6-0, 6-0. In boys U-14 singles final, Hamza Roman beat Hasan Ali in three sets to lift the title.