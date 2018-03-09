The desert regions of Sindh and Balochistan always face water shortage. Furthermore, climate change also plays its part in worsening the ever-drought-like situation in areas like Tharparker in Sindh and vast plains of Balochistan. There is irrefutable evidence shared by scientists suggesting that Pakistan will be amongst the worst hit countries by the disastrous effects of climate change in the form of prolonged droughts, and other natural disasters.

Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has already informed Indus River System Authority (IRSA) about high chances of deficient rainfall in the months to come. This means that the limited water resources available in southwest Balochistan and Tharparker will dwindle further. It is a point of concern for the relevant departments because the areas mentioned before are already facing droughts in a mild form, and limited rainfall will make the prevailing drought situation in these areas more intense.

IRSA needs to inform the provincial and local administrations about the looming threats of severe droughts so that precautionary measure can be taken in advance. That being said, it is also important to question the relevant authorities about their plans and policies on countering the devastating effects of droughts on people’s lives, because certain areas of Sindh and Balochistan have been intermittently, but consistently, suffering from drought and famine since the year 2000. It is also true that since then the concerned authorities have failed the populations in protecting them from droughts and famines whose main targets remain children and cattle.

Now that warnings about an upcoming drought have been issued, it is essential for the provincial and district governments to take immediate actions and formulate a strategy to save the people from getting killed. These deaths can be avoided. There is no rocket science involved in devising a plan, which can reduce the adversities of the famine and droughts. Timely action and well thought out plan to counter the drought can save the people with minimum costs.