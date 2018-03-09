ISLAMABAD - The government will construct Model Customs Collectorate (MCC) at Gwadar to cater for increased customs revenues due to operationalization of Gwadar port and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

However the Planning Commission has recommended the FBR that instead of construction of MCC at Gwadar in one go divide it in phases, as currently the construction of residential facility is banned, revealed by the official documents available with The Nation.

Federal Board of Revenue is the sponsoring agency while the PWD is the executing agency of the project. Originally the sponsor had demanded Rs2525.25 million cost of the project which is scheduled to be completed by 2020.

The PSDP allocation during fiscal 2017-18 is Rs110 million. As per the project detail there is insufficient office and residential buildings at Gwadar and the project strategy includes construction of office and residential facilities to meet essential requirements in wake of CPEC. Currently MCC buildings exist in rented premises at Gwadar Port Authority (GPA).

The existing Custom House, located on the eastern bay road next to the port, will be demolished by GPA for the construction of Eastern Bay Highway which will connect Gwadar port to the coastal highway.

A piece of land measuring 11.2 acres was purchased by FBR for the construction of MCC Gwadar at Ankara Janubi,which in close proximity to Gwadar port, the documents said.

Due to the construction of CPEC and subsequent full operationalization of the port, customs revenue activities will significantly increase at Gwadar and a proper MCC with residential facilities will be required in view of lack of residential facilities at Gwadar, the sponsor of the project maintained.

The project include the construction of MCC main office block (G+2) with a covered area of 109500 SFT and the residential accommodation will include two units of category-one bungalow and 64 apartments of different categories , security barracks, dispensary, mosque, guest house and warehouse.

However the physical planning & housing section of the Planning Commission recommended that construction of housing facility is banned as per cabinet decision of 1995; therefore, the project may be executed in phased manners.

Under Phase-I only offices and other necessary facilities be constructed and the 2nd phase be started after soliciting exemption from the prime minister regarding ban on construction of housing facility.

The cost of the offices and other necessary facilities under Phase-I has been worked out as Rs860.947million.

The project has been already been approved by Central Development Working Party with the estimated cost of Rs1.5 billion.