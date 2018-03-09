ISLAMABAD - Adviser to PM on Finance, Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that PML-N government is well on course to achieve the 6percent growth target during current fiscal year despite challenges.

He made these remarks in a meeting with senior representatives of various foreign banks based in Pakistan.

He said that the government is committed to contain the fiscal deficit with steady increase in revenue as well as a prudent spending policy.

The revenue collection by Federal Board of Revenue was constantly improving and it is on course to achieve the revenue target and the rising trend in exports was really encouraging and it is expected that the current account gap would narrow down in the last few months of the financial year, he said.

The adviser said that the government had undertaken a number of energy projects which had helped resolve the issue of power shortage in the country and in coming months the situation would further improve with new power stations becoming functional.

He said smooth supply of energy to different industries was having a positive impact on economy and spurred economic and trade activities.

The adviser also shared with the officials, details of the recent developments in the context of FATF meeting in Paris.

He said that Pakistan had already taken a number of measures to prevent terror financing and would continue to do so in its own national interest.

He said that such efforts would continue with the active help and support of the financial sector of Pakistan.

He said that in the last few years Pakistan had worked with the international community to improve its legal framework and the policy of engagement would continue with a view to address certain misperceptions.

The representatives of various foreign banks expressed appreciation of the steps taken by the PML-N government for strengthening of the economy and said banks would keep playing their due role in the country's economy.

Meanwhile, Adviser to PM on Finance, Miftah Ismail received Matthew Rycroft, Permanent Secretary at Department For International Development (DFID) UK for a meeting here on Thursday. British High Commissioner, Thomas Drew accompanied the visiting dignitary on the occasion.

Miftah Ismail briefed Matthew Rycroft about the current state of economy and PML-N government's focus on steps for consolidating the economic gains made in the last four years.

The adviser said the government had introduced a large number of reforms in the economy, which had resulted in macroeconomic stability.

He said that the government continues to follow the policy of prudent financial management and would keep the fiscal deficit in check during its final year in office. He said that economic growth was consistently increasing and the government is confident to achieve its fiscal and growth targets.

He said that the challenges on the external side are also being addressed through various measures.

They also discussed matters relating to Pak-UK bilateral cooperation including activities of DFID supporting government's development plans and programmes. Miftah said Pakistan was highly appreciative of British government's contribution for development programmes, particularly through DFID.

Both sides on the occasion expressed strong commitment for further consolidating Pak-UK cooperation.