ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has authorised an inquiry against former Inspector General Frontier Corps Balochistan Lieutenant General (retd) Obaid Ullah Khan on the report of dubious transaction.

Chairman Bureau Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal chaired the NAB Executive Board Meeting and it decided to file a corruption reference and launch two investigations and 10 inquiries.

The Executive Board approved filing of a corruption reference against Chief Executive Officer PIDC Khalid Mehmood Chaddar and others. In this case, the accused allegedly misused authority and bought 17 canals of land illegally, causing a loss of billion of rupees to the national exchequer.

The NAB authorised second investigation against Brig (Retd) Asad Shahzad in case of suspicious transaction. The third inquiry was authorised against former agriculture minister of Balochistan Jaffar Jarg over alleged misuse of authority.

The fourth inquiry was launched against the procurement committee for buying MI-171E helicopter for the Balochistan government on high prices and caused a loss of millions of rupees to the national kitty.

The fifth inquiry was initiated against Naik Muhammad, Director F&P University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar and others over alleged embezzlement in purchase of equipment, causing a loss of Rs3200 million to the national exchequer.

The sixth inquiry was authorised by the NAB against officials of the Board of Revenue Land Utilisation Department Sindh and M/s Fazaya Housing Scheme Karachi. In this case, the accused allotted land to the Fazaya Housing Scheme illegally.

The NAB authorised seventh inquiry against Athar Hayat, CEO M/s Baham Associates PVT Ltd over allegation of money laundering of billion of rupees through an offshore company.

The ninth inquiry was started against a broker Qari Zulfiqar Sialwi and Haji Abdul Ghafoor of the Model Town Daska in case of cheating public at large and the last inquiry was approved against former deputy Inspector General Police Larkana Sain Rakhyo Mirani and others in case of assets beyond known sources of income.

The Executive Board authorised the first investigation against Vice Chancellor Dr Ihsan Ali and officials of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan for committing corruption in purchase of 161 vehicles and in the university’s petrol fund.

The second investigation was launched against officials of the Sindh Department and owners of M/s Almid Salutions in case of misuse of authority and embezzlement in purchase of surgical equipment causing a loss of Rs377 million to the national exchequer.

Chairman NAB directed all the regional bureaus to complete all investigations and inquiries within set timeframe.