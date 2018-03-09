“I would like to die on Mars, not on impact.”

–Elon Musk

Mankind has made great discoveries by venturing into the great unknown. From venturing into new continents from Columbus’ times to exploring the moon in Armstrong’s - there has always been a great pride in exploring something beyond the ordinary. In this venture, the famous voyager “Discovery” was sent abroad and came back in 2011 after 39 flights. The purpose of the voyager was to gather information, in order to gather data for life outside Earth and to study the constellations. Linking to the contemporary time, there are now great advances in this field. One outstanding example is that of Elon Musk’s Tesla; it’s its main prerogative is to inhibit marks in the coming century. With this regards, the spirit of adventure is alive and blazing.