ISLAMABAD - The special court Thursday ordered confiscation of properties of former president Gen (r) Pervez Musharraf in the treason case.

A three-member bench of the special court , headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Lahore High Court Chief Justice Yawar Ali and Balochistan High Court Justice Tahira Safdar, resumed the treason case against Musharraf after a gap of eight months.

The bench formed in 2013 is hearing the case of imposition of extra-constitutional emergency by Musharraf in November 2007.

During the hearing, the Interior Ministry submitted in court a report on Musharraf’s properties, stating four of seven properties are owned by the former president.

Prosecutor Akram Sheikh, offering arguments, asked the special court to order Musharraf’s arrest and his production.

The court asked the Federal Investigation Agency officials what the procedure is to bring back an absconder from abroad. The officials replied the Interior Ministry sends them a request in this regard after which action is taken.

Chief Justice Afridi remarked the court is ordering the arrest of Musharraf and seizure of his properties. Musharraf’s counsel, Akhtar Shah, prayed to the court not to order confiscation of Musharraf’s properties until March 21, but Justice Afridi remarked the court procedure cannot be violated.

During the hearing, the special court sought mutual legal assistance agreement with UAE in the matter of arrest of the former president from Dubai.

Justice Yahya Afridi questioned what steps were taken to arrest Pervez Musharraf. The special court also expressed anger over non-receipt of details of his foreign properties even after 10 months. The court questioned what problem lies with initiation of action in respect of his properties outside the country and why Interpol has not been contacted after issuance of his warrants.

Akram Sheikh said ample time has been given to the accused, so decision should come now. He added the court can issue arrest warrants for Pervez Musharraf besides cancelling his identity card and passport.

The special court summoned Foreign Office and FIA authorities on the next hearing, besides seeking mutual legal assistance agreement with UAE.

Meanwhile, during the hearing, senior lawyer Farogh Naseem separated himself from Musharraf’s legal team.

The former army chief was indicted in the case in March 2014 after he appeared before the court and denied all the charges.

On March 18, 2016, the former president left Pakistan for Dubai for medical treatment after his name was removed from the exit control list (ECL) on the orders of the Supreme Court.

A few months later, the special court declared him a proclaimed offender and ordered confiscation of his property owing to his absence.