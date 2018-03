SIALKOT:- Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested three accused Usman, Asim and Mushtaq, deported from Turkey upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport. The FIA Divisional Deputy Director said that some Gujrat based accused human traffickers and agents had sent these accused to Turkey illegally after gettingg big amounts from them.–Staff Reporter

But the Turkish authorities arrested them for entering illegally into Turkish territories, and deported them immediately.