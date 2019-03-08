Share:

KARACHI-The multi-faceted actor, producer and director, Angeline Malik’s drama series Choti Choti Batein is scheduled to release on 10th March at Hum TV.

Angeline Malik recently also successfully launched the #InkaarKaro movement.

The drama ChotiChotiBatein is divided into four episodic series narrating small issues which we generally blow out of proportion while overlooking the larger picture.

Sharing more details about the narrative, Malik says, “Often times we forget that life is too short to hold grudges. We tend to feed our egos rather than giving importance to the small things in life, such as little gestures of kindness; simple words like thank you, I am sorry and forgive me.”

She continued: “It doesn’t matter who’s at fault. Bottom line is that moments matter, people matter. Let’s leave all hatred behind and embrace the good and positivity around us. Forgive, forget and always remember whatever we do has an equal reaction. Love and you will be loved, forgive and you will be forgiven and it will be bestowed on you. Follow these simple rules because they are the key to a life we all imagine, envy and want to live.”

When asked about why she felt the need to address this particular subject, Malik adds, “We generally talk about bigger issues like rape, domestic violence, harassment and honour killing. These issues do exist but at the same time we also need to address the smaller issues which can become larger if overlooked and maybe eventually become the root cause of all the bigger ones we highlight upon. Let’s tackle them before things get beyond ourcontrol. I’m hoping this project helps change mindsets.”

The first set of episodes for ChotiChotiBatein will be addressing situations that frequently occur in our society when people go to see girls for a proposal and very easily reject them without realising the impact of the rejection on the girl.

ChotiChoti Batein is directed by Angeline Malik and written by various writers. The cast members include, Zahid Ahmed, Yumna Zaini, Farah Shah, Khalid Anum, Saima Qureshi and Saifee Hasan for the first season. The other cast for the second season are Ushna Shah, Mohsin Abbas Haider and Hina Dilpazeer.