ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that contributions of women on duty in uniform, at household and especially those of martyrs’ families are greatly valued.

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa emphasized the collective contribution of women for the betterment of the country, saying women have a “role towards progress of Pakistan”.

General Bajwa’s comments came in connection with the International Women’s Day which was being celebrated across the world yesterday.

Earlier in the day, Prime

Minister Imran Khan took to the Twitter to commemorate the International Woman’s Day.

“On Women’s Day, we pay tribute to Fatima Jinnah who stood steadfast beside the Quaid in his struggle for Pakistan,” the premier wrote on his Twitter handle.

While reaffirming his commitment to provide women their due rights, he said: “We reaffirm our commitment to ensuring women a secure and enabling environment to play their rightful role in our nation’s development.”