The Punjab home department on Saturday granted permission to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to meet former premier Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail, sources said.

PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira had submitted a request to the Punjab home department on behalf of Bilawal. In the request, the PPP chairman sought permission to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail to inquire about his health. "It would be appreciated if you could kindly manage this visit for today," it read.

As per the letter, Kaira, Mustafa Khokhar and Jameel Soomro will accompany Bilawal during his meeting with Nawaz.

Sources said that the Punjab home department has granted Bilawal permission and he will Nawaz in Kot Lakhpat jail, where he is currently incarcerated, in the evening.

Earlier today, Nawaz once again refused to be shifted to a hospital from jail.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif met his elder brother in jail today. Nawaz told Shehbaz that he was taken to Services Hospital, PIC and Jinnah Hospital where doctors said that they have just been asked to determine how ill he is. "Doctors said that they cannot provide me with treatment as they do not have the mandate for it," Nawaz was quoted as telling Shehbaz.

The former premier further said, "I will no longer tolerate the treatment that was meted out to me in the name of medical treatment. The government once again intends to create a mockery."