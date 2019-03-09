Share:

Islamabad : Secretary General Pakistan Peoples Party Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, reacting to the speech of selected prime minister in Chachro Sindh, has said that the tone of Niazi and Company is conveying that the address of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the National Assembly is troubling them.

In a statement, the PPP secretary general said that Chairman Bilawal has attached Bhutto’s name with his name because “Bhutto” symbolizes resistance against the powers who conspire against democracy. Why does Imran Khan shy away from adopting his father’s name, he questioned.

Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that Imran Khan has no clue about struggle and he has risen to this level in politics by conspiracies and flattery. On the other hand, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got his political training by his great mother, he said. Imran Khan was nurtured by General Hameed Gul and General Pasha, he stated. It is unfortunate that an irresponsible person like Imran Khan is occupying the coveted position of Prime Minister, he concluded.

Deputy President of PPP Senator Sherry Rehman in a reaction to Imran Khan’s speech said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is political heir of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He is son of a father who restored 1973 Constitution in its original form, empowered the Parliament, awarded provincial autonomy and gave identity to the people of KPK.

She said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has always condemned terrorism and extremism and never took a u-turn. The habit of taking a u-turn is associated with Imran Khan and his associates, Senator Sherry Rehman concluded.