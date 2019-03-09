Share:

KARACHI - Speakers at a symposium underlined the need for empower women with education which will go a long way in transforming Pakistan.

The symposium titled “Unleash the Power in You, Invest in Yourself, Reinvent Your life” was organised here to mark International Women’s Day.

Former Balochistan Assembly speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani was the chief guest at the moot organised by the Peacock Events and PR.

In her address, the former Balochistan Assembly speaker emphasized that there should be sensitisation about the health problems of women as they should also be ensured equal job opportunities.

She said that without any doubt Pakistani women are the most impressive and accomplished women but due to some social, cultural, economic, legal, religious and political causes the concepts of women rights and gender equality are yet to be fulfilled in Pakistani society.

She emphasized that women empowerment is all about the sustainability of the economy, development and prosperity of the country as women play a pivotal role in nation-building process.

Ms Tajwar Baig, CEO of Peacock Events & PR, in her speech, stressed on the need that the relevant regulatory bodies in the country should ensure women empowerment in public and private sector organizations and make sure enforcement of the laws related to Women rights.

She said that women rights should be enforced in all the organizations in order to ensure a sense of security and safety to women in all spheres of life.

She further explained that there were so many brave women in Pakistan associated with numerous success stories that have a potential to create a radical change through locally informed institutional responses to the multiple vulnerabilities of the females in the society.

Ms Nuzhat Shireen - Chairperson Sindh Commission on the Status of Women SCSW, Ameena Saiyid- Founder Adab Festival Pakistan, Dr. Fowzia Siddiqui- President Epilepsy Foundation Pakistan, Fizza Zishan- President Women Wing Karachi PTI, Naseem Ara.

SSP Traffic Malir, Erum Masood - Business Consultant, Tahreem Zubairi- Actor, Maria Rashidi- Creative Professional, Mehreen Illahi CEO Majmua Art Gallery, Dr. Lubna Siddiqui- Gynecologist, Almas Hamirani - International Fashion Stylist, Marvi Awan Representative Women Protection Cell,

Radhika Vaghela - ISR Agent US Consulate, Mahfooz Yar Khan Former MPA are among the speakers and panellists of the moot.

The speakers and panellists at the symposium highlighted that the process of mobilizing women as the primary actors of change had created a pragmatic and sustainable model that should be replicated in order to get a larger impact with consistent governmental support across the country.

Denying opportunities to women in realizing their potential is a waste of human capital and equals to barring the process of economic progress

There have been Donor agencies providing concessional financing to female entrepreneurs in Pakistan but those facilities are limited and as a matter of fact, most women entrepreneurs struggle to acquire the much-needed startup money from banks and financial institutions.

There were burn and acid victims, young blind females and other women entrepreneurs among participants of the symposium, who shared their success stories and amazed the audience with the radical changes they have made in their livelihoods and the efforts they have made to uplift themselves.

A beautiful tribute was paid by the Peacock Events and PR to the Iconic Women Heroes of Pakistan while students of Bright Education Schooling System on the occasion wonderfully played an act on Anti-street harassment.

There was also a striking performance on the occasion by girls to praise and acknowledge womanhood.