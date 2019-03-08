Share:

ISLAMABAD-Highlighting the importance of Women Day, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that it is time to realise impact and significance of woman. He stated this while addressing the International Woman Day ceremony, which was observed in an impressive and befitting manner at the Police Lines Headquarters in collaboration with OXFAM Pakistan on Friday. The event was attended by foreign diplomats, high dignitaries, celebrities and woman folk from all spheres of society. DIG (Security) Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmad Falki, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Tariq, SSP (Security) Muhammad Suleman, AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil, AIG (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul and other senior police officers participated in the event.

It is worth mentioning that Senator Dr Fehmida Mirza Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial coordination and Zulfi Bukhari Advisor to the Prime Minister, Kashmala Tariq Federal Ombudsman, Muhammad Qazilbash OXFAM Pakistan country head were also amongst the distinguished guests.

ICT Police celebrated this event as a gesture of goodwill to the ladies police, performing outstanding duties in operations, security, logistics, traffic, as a counter terrorism force. This event was manifested in order to show solidarity with the woman folk for their contribution in development of Pakistan. It was rather an event/elevation of their gender mainstreaming.

The event started with the march past parade of ICT woman Police and girls guide. Woman were scene parading riding motorcycles, driving ITP vehicles, responding on emergency vehicles, riding horses, smartly dressed woman commando force, anti-riot section so on an so forth. IT was explicit demonstration of ICT woman police feats, which was highly appreciated by the visiting dignitaries. It was an endeavor to empower woman police in a male-dominated society under the tutelage of IGP Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi delivered a heartfelt and inspirational speech on this auspicious occasion. Shehryar Afridi while highlighting the importance of this day said “It’s time to realize impact and significance of woman”. He further elaborated that humanity is incomplete without woman. He also touched upon the challenges of woman in the shape of mother, wife, sister and daughter. He said that in a conflict woman are the ultimate victims due to their vulnerability.

However, he said Islam raised the dignity of women by incorporating their due share in the property. He further said that it is the vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to enhance the dignity and equality of woman in this society. As enshrined in the constitution of Pakistan, Charter of UN Pakistani woman are playing a vital role in building this society. He further maintained that fear of woman should be at once obliterated and woman should be more empowered and well equipped.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan welcomed all distinguished guests. The IGP while highlighting the importance of woman quoted distinguished ladies and celebrities including Madam Benazir Bhutto, Princess Diana, Mother Teresa, Florence Nightingale, Dr Fehmida Mirza, Kashmala Tariq, SP Sumera, ASP Ayesha, ASI Nazia Rafique etc. He also touched upon the venerable religious personalities including Hazrat Bibi Amina (R.A), Hazrat Bibi Fatima (R.A), Hazrat Khadija (R.A), Hazrat Ayesha (R.A) and highlighted their crucial role in development of Islamic society.

The IGP said that gender based equality in ICT Police is the feature of the day. In order to receive complaints woman police officials are deputed in all police stations as front desk officers. The IGP expressed satisfaction in the ongoing crackdown against the drugs and land mafia as well. The IGP expressed thanks to all the distinguished guests.

Senator Dr Fehmida Mirza also expressed his gratitude on this beautiful event and thanked IGP for his meticulous efforts in bringing woman on the mainstream. She said that after becoming first ever lady speaker of the world in 2008, she had created woman caucus. She had also empowered woman police stations particularly in Islamabad while in the rest of the country in general. She was of the view to fully strengthen/empowered woman in Pakistan.

It is pertinent to maintain that all the speakers/audience appreciated Madam Sumera Azam (SP) and her woman team as a role model of ICT Police.