Pakistan-Katie Piper attended her first press event yesterday following her most recent round of surgery. The 35-year-old television personality, who travelled to Pakistan in February to be operated on by her long-standing surgeon, attended the launch of Juvederm during the Beauty Decoded Live event at London’s One Marylebone.

The former Strictly contestant appeared happy and healthy at the beauty event following a busy day launching her latest book to coincide with World Book Day.

Katie teamed the sophisticated look with a high-neck white top worn underneath her suit jacket and a pair of lavender heels to elongate her pins.

Wearing her hair in a textured ponytail with a stylish black ribbon, the writer posed for pictures with This Morning star Rylan Clark. Earlier in the day, the TV personality attended the press launch of her new book Things I’d Tell My Child, at Cafe EL&N in London.

Wearing a beautiful mint green suit from Topshop and pink shoes from Asos, the charity worker looked radiant as she proudly posed in front of a floral backdrop at the venue with her latest work.

Stepping into Spring wearing pretty pastels, Katie styled her dark locks into a chic low ponytail and wore elegant make-up in soft pink hues.

Katie told her 857,000 followers on her Instagram Stories that despite her black eye and bandages she was “fine” and excited to showcase the book which her mother and children had a part in making.