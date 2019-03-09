Share:

LAHORE - Noor Malik (ZTBL) and Esha Jawad booked berths in the Pearl Continental (PC) Lahore Ranking Tennis 2019 ladies final after defeating their respective opponents in the semifinals played here at PLTA courts on Friday.

In the first semifinal, Noor Malik (ZTBL) proved too hot for sorry Asfa Shahbaz as she outclassed her by 6-0, 6-0. Noor was in sublime form and didn’t allow her opponent to earn even a single point and set final clash against Esha Jawad, who had to struggle hard to beat Rahat Javeed by 6-3, 7-5. In U-14 semifinals, Bilal Asim overpowered Husnain Ali Rizwan by 8-3 and Shaeel Tahir beat Hamza Jawad 8-5. In u-12 semifinals, Asad routed Ameer Mazari 8-4 while Haider Ali Rizwan beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 8-5.

In u-10 semifinals, Hamza Ali Rizwan thrashed Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-0 while Ameer Mazari defeated Ismail Aftab 8-5. The finals of all the categories will be played today (Saturday).