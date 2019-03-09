Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said the International Cricket Council (ICC) should take notice of the Indian team for wearing military caps during the third One Day International (ODI) against Australia.

While speaking to the media in Sukkur, the foreign minister said, "Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's manner of speaking and jingoism is an act of compulsion till elections. The Indian premier is facing immense pressure as the opposition is questioning his policies and demanding the truth be told behind Pulwama attack. Modi's claims are not being accepted in India, so at this time there can be no expectation that he speaks of peace."

"We understand Modi's compulsions and don't want to give any chance which he turns into an excuse for aggression. We have given them [India] a clear message of peace but if any aggression is done then we have the right and capability of self-defence," Qureshi added.

Further, while speaking about the Indian team wearing military caps in third ODI against Australia in Ranchi on Friday, the foreign minister said, "The world saw that the Indian cricket team wore military caps instead of their own, did ICC not see this? We think that it is the ICC's responsibility to take notice of this without the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) bringing it up."

The foreign minister further said that the Kashmir issue is a topic of debate since 1948. "There are UN resolutions on this issue and Pakistan strictly adheres to them, however, India is not."

"The viewpoint of the world is once again changing. A UN report based on June 2018 findings was released today and takes notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir. The report recommends that an inquiry commission be formed to review the entire situation and apprise the world of it," he added.

"Today, members of the British Parliament are raising their voices and questioning the Pulwama attack. India exerted pressure to delay a conference in Brussels but it still went ahead and questioned New Delhi's policies. There are also voices in India today which are saying that they have lost occupied Kashmir, I am not saying this but Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are," the foreign minister stated.

Responding to a question, Qureshi said, "All parties were in consensus on the National Action Plan but none of them had the courage to implement it. The current government courageously decided to go ahead with it fin keeping with the internal and external benefits of the country."

Qureshi also invited political leaders to give their recommendations on implementation of NAP. "We will value them and will hold consultations on them," he said.