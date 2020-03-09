Share:

At least 26 people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a deep ravine near Gilgit Baltistan's city Skardu on Monday.

A spokesperson of the GB government said 25 passengers were onboard the bus travelling from Rawalpindi to Skardu when it fell into the ravine.

“All those aboard the bus including the bus driver were killed in the accident," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson added the ill-fated bus was unlikely to drown as the water level in River Indus is very low.

The Pakistan Army teams also took part in the rescue operation.