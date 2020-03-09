Share:

SWABI - Three people, including two young cousins, were killed in the rain-related incidents here on Sunday and over dozen houses and several boundary walls have been collapsed due to continued rainfall for the last five days, said police and members of families of the victims. In Lalbeg Village, two children were killed when they came under the rubble of rick when they were brining straw for animals. When the two boys did not return homes and failed to bring straw, their parents turned worried and dashed to the field to know about their fate. When saw the collapsed rick they searched and found them dead under the debris. The children were identified as Ibrahim khan, 12 and Waseem Khan, 12.