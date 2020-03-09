Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman has said that 50 shelter homes have been established across the country to provide appropriate accommodation and food to homeless and needy people. He further said that forty shelter-homes are fully functional in six major cities while ten are near completion. Naseem-ur-Rehman said establishment of around 1,000 shelter homes is also in the offing and a computerized database of the beneficiaries is being prepared.

