Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa On Sunday paid rich tributes to Pakistani women as Aurat March was held across Pakistan to mark the International Women’s Day.

The COAS said that women were playing a key role in all walks of life. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, the army chief paid tribute to all women of the country, who have played pivotal role in nation building in all segments of the society. “Our brave mothers, sisters, daughters especially our martyrs’ families and those serving in the Armed Forces are pride of our nation,” the ISPR quoted the COAS as having said on the occasion.