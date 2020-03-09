Share:

LAHORE - Drawing a clear distinction between the economic policies of the PPP and other parties, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday claimed that PPP was the only political party which believed in investing money on the poor.

“Whether it be the PTI or the PML-N, they would give tax amnesty and bailout package to the rich whenever they come to power. PPP, on the other hand, invests in country’s poor”, he said while addressing party workers at the residence of party’s Lahore President Haji Azizur Rehman Chan.

Criticising the policies of the PML-N, the PPP leader said that PML-N did nothing for poor strata of society in its tenures. “It is no development to construct roads, bridges and metro. It is a hollow development. The real development comes when you invest in the poor”, he stated.

He said that both the PTI and the PML-N would dole out funds on the rich believing that it would have a trickledown effect on the poor.

“But it only makes the rich richer and poor poorer. PPP always brings relief package for the lower strata of the society. Everyone benefits from PPP package which also includes increase in pay and pensions”, he said.

Bilawal said that PPP had always worked for the common people of this country.“PPP always worked for students, youth, women, labourers and small growers”, he said.

Castigating the PTI government, he said that it had sacrificed the economic rights of the people at the altar of the IMF. “PTI’s deal with IMF is against the people of Pakistan. PPP always strikes a deal for the benefit of the people of Pakistan”, he said, adding that incapable government of the PTI had brought economic miseries to the people.

“We want to bring poor-friendly policies,” he said.

Bilawal appealed to people to vote for the PPP in the next elections. “If the people want prosperity for every labourer, grower, student, woman, and downtrodden, then they all would have to become voice of the PPP”, he observed.

Chairman Bilawal said that ,whenever, PPP came to the power, it happened mainly due to the support from the people of Lahore and Punjab.

He asked people to support him like they had supported his grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and his mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

He said that incompetent rulers had ruined the lives of the people and the economic situation was worsening day by day. The present government, he said, had given nothing but unemployment and inflation to the people.

Also, old PPP guards including Qasim Zia, Mian Misbahur Rehman, Malik Mushtaq Awan and Mian Munir called on the PPP Chairman on Sunday. Expressing full confidence in his leadership, they vowed to become active again to galvanize the party in Punjab.