PESHAWAR - Dr Ajmal Hussain is the first ENT surgeon in Pakistan
who has successfully removed cancer tumor from facial and thyroid region of a patient. He is second surgeon after Dr Vyas Prasad of India, who has God gifted ability to contribute
skilfully in this field and doing free of cost surgeries for poor ailing humanity.Dr Ajmal Hussain has completed his primary education from Government Primary School Chatarry Tarnab in Peshawar
and completed matriculation in Government High School Chamkani Peshawar. After matriculation, he took admission in Edward College Peshawar in pre-medical and topped this prestigious institute. Later, he enrolled himself in Ayub Medical College
Abbottabad and completed his graduation
in Bachelor of Science
and bachelor of medicine (MBBS). After graduation he completed
his FCPS from college of physician and surgery Pakistan (CPSP).After completing his specialization, he was appointed in Khyber Teaching Hospital ENT department where he has done hundred of surgeries of thyroid dysfunctional and abnormalities.
Dr Ajmal wants to visit
UK for fellowship in facial
plastic surgery which sometime needs along with specialty in ear, nose and throat. He also intends to get specialty in Squamous Cell Carcinoma.
He has special expertise
in radical neck dissection and excision of mass with local anaesthesia.
Talking to The Nation, he said: “Most of the cancer
born surgeries are difficult in thyroid region and need extreme level of care and skill to conduct these types of surgeries with local anaesthesia.”He maintained that some patients having cancer tumor in food pipe was successfully removed
and the damaged portion was repaired while taking some tissues
from others parts of the body. He said the patients having tumors in facial
region needs plastic
surgeries for further improvement and thesedifferent stages to further
refine their surgical areas. He said that surgeries
with local anaesthesia
sometime difficult as only the surgical areas
become unconscious while rest of the body