Sialkot-Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Media Development Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is sincere to change the lifestyle of common man and he has vowed to provide basic facilities to masses on their door step.

Addressing various events here on Sunday, she said the country was progressing day by day. Firdous said the prime minister had improved image of Pakistan on international level and all countries were now seeing Pakistan with respect. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan had eliminated terrorism from Pakistan with his better policy. She said the foreign players were playing in Pakistan and they were feeling easy and relaxed because there was no terrorism in the country. She said Pakistan was 100 percent safe now from terrorists and anti-Pakistan elements. She claimed that country will become more safe and strong in future. She said the government had taken strict action against hoarders of daily use items and prices of daily use items had gone down. She said dearness and inflation had also been decreased.

Firdous said it was first priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan that farmers get legal profit for their crops whereas heart of Prime Minister was beating with farmers. She said change could not be brought without educating people and premier had vowed to provide free education to all children.