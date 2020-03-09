Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar and Mohmand district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.

The Prime Minister will be the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of Under-21 Games at Qayyum Sports Complex in Peshawar.

In Mohmand, Imran Khan will distribute Kafalat Cards to the deserving families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme besides inauguration of sports gala in Ghalanai.

Under the Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, cash stipends of 2000 rupees per month will be given to the most deserving and poorest women.