LAHORE - Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Star beat Islamabad Star 4-3 to win the football event of the Women Sports Festival at Pakistan Sports Complex on Sunday. According to information made available here, PSB Star scored the first goal in the 8th minutes of first half. However, Islamabad Star equalized the match at 1-all in the third minute of the second half. The match was decided on penalty kicks, where PSB Star scored three against two by Islamabad Star. Four teams took part in the football event.