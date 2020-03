Share:

Security Forces foiled a major terrorist activity in Dera Ismail Khan on Monday.

According to the ISPR, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on terrorist hideout near Tank, D.I. Khan.

As soon as troops cordoned off the area, the terrorists opened fire.

During exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed and Colonel Mujeeb ur Rehman embraced martyrdom.

During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the terrorist hideout.