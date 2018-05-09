Share:

LAHORE - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa wrote a letter to PCB chairman Najam Sethi expressing hearty felicitation on the conduct of the Pakistan Super League and the home series with the West Indies in Pakistan. “These landmark achievements not only bode well for the future of Pakistan Cricket but also allay the distorted view of Pakistan and the security environment,” COAS wrote in the letter dated March 3. The COAS also thanked Sethi for his kind words over security arrangements made for international cricket events.