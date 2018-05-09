Share:

Islamabad - The daily wages employees of Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) once again decided to end the 128-day long strike held for the release of salaries on the assurance of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), said an official on Tuesday.

Hundreds of daily wages teaching and non-teaching employees decided to end the strike and join their institutions after the assurances given by Federal Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry.

The employees on protest for the last 128 days were demanding the regularization and release of 6 months salaries.

The official said that CADD minster once again assured ‘immediate’ release of salaries of all employees.

The minister also said that the employees of grade 01 to 14 will be immediately regularized while for grade 16 and 17 officers, a summary will be prepared and presented in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The letter written to Director General (DG) FDE regarding ending the strike by daily wages employees stated that “We daily wages employees serving Islamabad Model Colleges of Boys and Girls are ending the strike after the successful negotiations with minister CAD and acting DG FDE Dr. Tariq Masood”.

The letter said that the strike is being ended after the favourable steps taken by minister CADD and its parent department FDE. All the daily wages employees will join their respective institutions from 9th May 2018. It is requested to inform all the principals officially through FDE and direct them not to mistreat the employees especially the representatives in the terms of pay and attendance.

Spokesperson Daily Wages Employees Association Rabia Waheed said that representatives of the employees today held a successful meeting with CADD officials and decided to end the strike and join their institutions.

She said that with the efforts CADD minister the demands of the employees on strike will be materialized in upcoming days. She said employees decided to end the strike after the assurances of CADD minister and FDE.