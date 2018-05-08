Share:

ISLAMABAD-Youngster Haris Iqbal made a huge upset on the inaugural day of the $10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-1 2018 by eliminating seasoned campaigner Kashif Asif in straight games in the qualifying round match here at Mushaf Squash Complex on Tuesday.

Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) is hosting the $10,000 event for men and $5000 for ladies at the same venue. The males have to play qualifiers while top four players will join 12 in the main draw, while ladies are playing directly in main round of 16.

It was a great environment as so many youngsters were involved in the qualifying round along with top professional players of the country, while PSF top management was also sitting and watching the players in action. The youngsters played out their hearts to impress the federation and top players, while some highly classic encounters were on display, which is a clear indication that the country has talent, but the players only need exposure and chances to showcase their skills.

It was quite stunning first qualifying round match on offer, as established Kashif Asif, who has played in a number of PSA and other tournaments, was up against almost unknown Haris Iqbal. Young Haris took the first game 11-6 in 7 minutes while in the second game, Kashif tried to put up brave show, but Haris was up to the task and wrapped up the game 11-8 in 8 minutes. In the do-or-die third game, Kashif started on a high note and raced on to take hefty 9-5 lead, but once again when Haris showed tremendous fighting skills and first levelled the score at 9-9, then had two match points saved by Kashif. It was see saw battle as both the players were not ready to let other dominate and score was moving from one way to another before Haris played some match-winning shots and won the game 15-13 in 21 minutes to set up final qualifying round match against fifth seed M Farhan today (Wednesday).

In another match of the day, experienced Danish Atlas Khan made a strong comeback by brushing aside Pakistan National Squash Academy player Mehran Javed and sent a warning signal to all his opponents that he is here to prove his mettle once again. Danish took the first game 11-3 in 6 minutes and won the second 11-2 in 8 minutes, but it was real encounter in the third set, where Mehran showed some fighting skills and gave torrid time to Danish before going down fighting 10-12 in 22 minutes. Danish will play next match against 7th seed Noman Khan today (Wednesday).

In the other matches of the day, Zahir Shah beat Zeeshan Zeb 3-0 in 21 minutes, winning 11-5, 11-7 and 11-5, Bilal Zakir beat M Abdul Qadir 3-0 in 25 minutes, winning 11-6, 11-9 and 11-3, Noman Khan beat M Farhan Hashmi 3-1 in 25 minutes, winning 7-11, 11-6, 11-4 and 11-8, M Farhan beat Uzair Shoukat 3-2 in 46 minutes, winning 5-11, 11-9 11-9, 8-11 and 11-9, Iqtidar Khan beat Haseeb Taj 3-0 in 17 minutes, 11-5, 11-6 and 11-7 and Mansoor Zaman Junior beat Abdul Malik 3-0 in 28 minutes, 15-13, 13-11 and 11-8.

Talking to The Nation, PSF secretary Group Captain Tahir Sultan said: “It is a golden opportunity not only for top players but also for the the youngsters, who have very limited opportunities to play against the best in the country both in men and women categories. The federation is committed under the guidance of president Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar and senior vice president Air Mrshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi to ensure all the players get maximum chances to showcase their talent and win laurels for themselves as well as for the country.

“We have always made sufficient amount of funds available to all the players, even to junior players starting from as early as 13, which shows our desire and commitment towards promoting squash and ensure our players may get exposure so that they may improve chances of doing well against the top players,” he added.

“We are providing each and every facility to all the players and in return, it is the players national and moral duty to pay back in the best possible fashion. Our juniors are doing well at international level and I hope Pakistan squash future is quite bright,” Tahir concluded.

ISLAMABAD: Youngster Haris Iqbal returns a shot to Kashif Asif during the $10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-1 2018 match.–Photo by Reporter