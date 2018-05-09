Share:

LAHORE - Five-wicket haul of Zulfiqar Babar helped Multan Region first restrict Karachi Region Blues to 154 runs and then score 71-2 by the close of day one in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II 2017-18 final match at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on Tuesday.

Multan Region won the toss and elected to bowl first. The decision paid off well as their star bowler Zulfiqar Babar bowled tremendously and grabbed 5 wickets for 50 while another international player Aamir Yamin was also in great form and captured 3 wickets 33 runs which helped Multan restrict Karachi to paltry 154 runs in 61.2 overs. The only notable performances came from Karachi were Ashiq Ali’s 97-ball 47 runs knock studded with 6 boundaries, M Asghar’s 33 and Fahadis Bukhari’s 23.

Multan Region started their first innings quite well as they scored 71 runs for the loss of just 2 wickets in 26 overs. Waqar Hussain scored 32 runs.

KARACHI REGION BLUES: 154 all out in 61.2 overs: (Ashiq Ali 47, Muhammad Asghar 33, Fahadis Bukhari 23, Zulfiqar Babar 5-50, Aamir Yamin 3-33)

MULTAN REGION: 71-2 in 26 overs: (Waqar Hussain 32*, 83 balls, 5x4s).